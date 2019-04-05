Medina man accused of impersonating missing Timmothy Pitzen faces federal charges

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Medina man accused of impersonating the missing Illinois boy who went missing eight years ago faces federal charges for the heartbreaking hoax.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, as well as federal officials from Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois announced the charges on Friday around noon.

According to documents from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Brian Rini was charged in federal court Friday at 11 a.m. with false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States.

The 23-year-old Medina man was detained by the federal officials Friday morning after spending the night in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Rini told authorities on April 3 that he was Timmothy Pitzen, the boy from the Chicago area who was reported missing in 2011 at the age of 6. He claimed that he was held against his will for years as a victim of child sex trafficking and was able to escape his captors.

As the FBI presented the DNA results to Rini on April 4, he confessed that he was not Pitzen and said that he wanted to get away from his own family.