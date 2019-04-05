Middle schooler paints restrooms with meaningful phrases to raise classmates’ self-confidence

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana middle school student spent her spring break doing something special to encourage her classmates to be more confident.
Anna Schoonover is an 8th grader at River Valley Middle School. She said through her conversations with friends in between classes, she came to realize how many girls struggle with self-esteem.
“We’ll go in the bathroom together and they’ll be like ‘oh I look so weird today’ or ‘my hair looks bad’ and they’ll just be negative towards themselves when they look in the mirror,” Schoonover explained.
She said she feels the pressure, too.
“You like want to try to be your own person and confident as well, but it’s hard when society tells you, ‘you need to be this,’” Schoonover said.
Over spring break week, Schoonover organized a group of volunteers and they painted inspirational quotes in the girls’ restrooms.
“The first time I saw it at school I thought it looked really good,” 8th grader Hannah Coy said. “It was touching. ’If you have the choice between being right and kind, choose kind.’ That was my favorite.”
Messages include ‘believe in yourself’ and ‘real girls aren’t perfect, perfect girls aren’t real.’
“I think it could help a lot of students because some students don’t really get that at home,” 7th grade student Julienna Jaramillo said. “I just like people to motivate me; it helps a lot with grades and behavior.”
The boys’ bathrooms got a makeover too and so did the locker rooms.
As word of the project spreads through school, Schoonover is already seeing the impact.
Sixth grader Xander Pereiro was on the school bus headed home when Schoonover heard him talking about it.
“She was sitting right in front of me! I was just talking to my brother about how the stalls looked really cool because they just painted them,” Pereiro said. “It can definitely make people feel a lot better if they’re having a bad day.”
Schoonover started planning a year ago for her Silver Award through the Girl Scouts. Teacher Crystal Merrifield helped facilitate the project.
“I actually have been using the kid’s bathroom this week instead of the adult bathroom because it just makes you smile when you walk in and see them,” Merrifield said.
A $250 donation from Lowe’s covered the cost of materials.
Schoonover said her favorite quote is ‘bloom where you are planted.’
“I hope they feel more confident about themselves and what they see and they realize that they can’t be perfect, but they can just be the best they can be,” Schoonover said.
