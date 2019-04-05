Police: Suspect in North Dakota murders tried to dupe video, cover his tracks

The police affidavit portrays a grisly crime scene in which the Cobbs and Fuehrer were shot and stabbed several times. Fakler had multiple lacerations and stab wounds, and first responders tried in vain to resuscitate him. Fuehrer and the Cobbs were all dead when officers arrived; Lois Cobb's death was attributed to a cut of her neck, though she also had been shot, according to the affidavit.