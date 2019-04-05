Stylist says ‘I totally redesigned’ KDF’s Pegasus pin image

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival officials said a local stylist has threatened litigation against them, claiming the organization violated copyright in the design of the 2019 Pegasus Pin.
KDF filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court to reaffirm its rights to the pin’s image and design.
Andre Wilson worked alongside KDF in 2018, assisting the team in the styling, sourcing and manufacturing of the fuchsia and Caribbean blue KDF Uniform Jacket. He was paid for those services, KDF said.
“This lawsuit doesn’t ask for any money from Mr. Wilson or anything,” KDF President Mike Berry said. “All it asks is for the court to confirm that we own the rights to the trademark we have had since the 1980s. That is our design and we own it.”
In February, KDF announced the 2019 Pegasus pin would draw inspiration from the 2018 jacket design, down to the colors. KDF said Wilson has threatened to file suit, alleging the use of the design is copyright infringement.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Wilson said he should have been consulted when KDF decided to use the jacket as the Pegasus pin.
“I did not want to speak about this publically (sic),” Wilson stated in part, “but I have to stand up for not only my rights but the rights of future artists and creatives in this community. KDF has abused its position in the community by bullying a local artist with fewer resources.”
"We were blindsided by the allegations presented by Mr. Wilson and are disappointed that we had to defend ourselves against their actions," KDF said in a statement.
“We take our branding very seriously and while we appreciate Mr. Wilson’s role as a stylist, we will continue to defend our rights to promote the 2019 Pegasus Pin and use the Kentucky Derby Festival’s trademarked logo and trade dress that was created years prior to Mr. Wilson’s involvement,” the KDF statement read.
“I totally redesigned that image,” Wilson said in an interview with WAVE 3 News on Friday. “It looks nothing like the jacket they had in the previous year. And I’m not a copyright expert, but I made enough changes for it to be an original work.”
Pegasus pins are one of the primary sources of funding for Derby Festival events, with more than 250,000 produced each year. They went on sale in March.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.