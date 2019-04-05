Teen in videotaped traffic stop: ‘I was stereotyped’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 18-year-old Louisville man whose videotaped traffic stop with police has gone viral spoke to WAVE 3 News about the incident on Friday.
The stop took place back in August, but the video (watch below) just went public this week. It shows Tae Ahn Lea being cooperative and complying with police after he is pulled over for allegedly making an improper turn.
After Lea took a call from his mother and put her on speakerphone, a police officer reached into his car, grabbed his wrists and pulled him from the car.
Lea protested, prompting a brief exchange with the officer, who asked him if he had drugs or weapons with him.
“I’m thinking, ‘They think I have drugs,’” Lea told WAVE 3 News on Friday. “So that’s why I was uncomfortable. I was stereotyped and I don’t like to be judged that way ... (My mom) is a juvenile probation officer. I can’t get away with stuff like that, and I don’t want to be involved with something like that.”
Lea said he doesn’t know why he was pulled from the car. LMPD officers said in the video that they had the authority to conduct the searches, adding that the search was part of a crackdown on violent crime. The department can’t comment any further, citing the pending investigation.
Lea and his mother have hired an attorney, claiming such stops should never happen to anyone else.
