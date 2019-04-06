Billy Reed: Derby prep races take place under dark cloud of equine breakdowns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – This year’s Kentucky Derby comes galloping at us under a cloud so dark that serious people both in and out of the thoroughbred industry are questioning the sport’s future, even its survival.
At historic Santa Anita north of Los Angeles, where the Santa Anita Derby will be held Saturday afternoon, more than 20 horses have died as a result of injuries suffering while training or racing.
At Aqueduct in New York and Keeneland in Lexington, where the Wood Memorial and Blue Grass Stakes will also be run Saturday afternoon, no such rash of fatal breakdowns has been reported.
The Santa Anita Derby, Wood and Blue Grass all are traditional Kentucky Derby prep races that will have a significant impact on who makes this year’s Run for the Roses field. If, heaven forbid, there is a breakdown in one of them, that will be the overwhelming story line heading up to the Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
But as Courier Journal columnist Tim Sullivan revealed in a recent column, Churchill has had its own serious problems with breakdowns. They just weren’t made public until now.
Trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Triple Crown twice in the last four years, has publicly chastised the media for focusing so much on the breakdowns instead of celebrating the horses and people who are on the Derby trail.
As proof of his faith in Santa Anita, Baffert is running Game Winner, the Derby favorite since winning last year’s Breeders Cup Juvenile, against five opponents in the Santa Anita Derby.
The small field may be attributed to the high regard that horsemen have for Game Winner. However, it also may be due to the fact that trainers are taking their valuable Derby horses to tracks where no epidemic of breakdowns has been reported.
Trainer Richard Mandella, for example, is passing the Santa Anita Derby to run his highly regarded Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby on April 13 at Oaklawn Park. Maybe the crisis at Santa Anita impacted his decision and maybe it didn’t. No trainer wants to publicly criticize racing in California.
So far the cause of the Santa Anita tragedy is a mystery. The sport has invested heavily in racetrack safety. Now it is cracking down on medication and breeding issues that, over a long period, have led to too many fragile horses being raced.
Back in the day, breeders valued stamina as much as speed in their foals. However, the sport fell in love with speed above all and tracks began running more races for fast horses. With the stamina component diminished, the breed possibly has become weaker.
On the drug front, jurisdictions are taking a harder look at laws that allow the usage of Lasix on race days. Lasix is not a drug that makes horses run faster or slower, but a medication that allows ailing horses to run with less pain, making them more vulnerable to breaking down.
The group known as the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), would like to see horse racing disappear, and they have a strong lobby that has been able to force the sport to limit or eliminate whipping by jockeys, among other things.
The crisis at Santa Anita has provided PETA the national forum it has always wanted. It wouldn’t be surprising to see protests and demonstrations the week before the Kentucky Derby.
But taking Baffert’s advice for a moment, the three prep races on Saturday are guaranteed to shake up the point system under which eligibility for the Kentucky Derby is determined.
In the Santa Anita Derby, Game Winner will be heavily favored over stablemate Roadster and Instagrand, a $1.2 million sales purchase.
At Keeneland, the lukewarm favorite in the Blue Grass Stakes probably will be Vekoma, third in the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park, but Win Win Win, Signalman, and Dream Maker should be well supported in the 1 1/8-mile classic.
And at Aqueduct, Haikal, winner of the Gotham Stakes, probably will be slightly favored in a tough field that includes Tacitus, Tax, Outshine and Hoffa’s Union.
Whoever wins the races, however, the sport will be pulling for a safe day. As Baffert indicated, there should be no dark clouds over the Kentucky Derby, only the sun shining brightly while the birds make music all the day.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
