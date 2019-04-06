Company collects Fish Fry oil, turns waste into fuel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a Lenten tradition that looks delicious and smells even better. Local churches have been packed each Friday for fish fry events.
Hot oil crackles as each new piece of fish is laid to fry, leading to the golden brown color of tradition at St. Francis of Assisi in Louisville. But when it’s all said and done, there is a lot of extra oil left over.
“They’ll call us up,” Todd Bluechel, an employee of a small business called Oil-Tech, said. “They’ll have us come and collect all the oil. For some churches, its only 20 or 30 gallons. Some others, it’s in the hundreds of gallons, but it’s a great way to turn a waste into something positive.”
Bluechel said the company he works for is collecting used cooking oil at no charge from 20 churches in the Metro area.
As cars drive by, most don’t realize they could be the future recipients of that goodwill. Bluechel said the cooking oil will be turned into bio diesel.
That's an idea he said many worshiping at the churches he serves may be familiar with.
"The basic premise of creation care is that no matter what god you believe in, man and women were put on the earth to be a good steward of the earth to protect the earth," Bluechel said.
Oil-Tech has also collected used cooking oil at no charge from families that may have fried a turkey on Thanksgiving.
