Council member remains confident in Algonquin Park despite city budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer released some of the potential cuts the city could be facing in the new budget on Friday. Included in the list, all four outdoor Metro pools will be closed for the summer.
Each of those cuts comes at a cost to the community. While the thought of closing four public pools this summer is concerning to some, at least one Metro Council Member is looking at the cuts in a different way.
With only 100 days in office under her belt, Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is already looking towards the future and carrying on the work former Councilwoman Mary Wooldridge started. She’s finding a way to work around the city’s shortfalls.
When asked what closing the Algonquin Pool meant for the area, Dorsey said they may be down, but definitely not out.
“If anything, its fuel to fight harder and to push more and to be more innovative and creative,” Dorsey said.
She’s taking the momentum built from Wooldridge’s tenure in District 3 and pushing forward with partners like Olmstead Parks Conservancy and State Farm, as well as working with Metro Parks to make Algonquin Park shine.
“This pool is just a part of this park, but if you look at everything around it we have gone in and made strategic and innovative plans to keep it up and moving,” Dorsey explained.
Showing off all of the wonderful new improvements, Dorsey was beaming. Two new playgrounds, a new spray ground for the would-be pool-goers, new benches, updated pavilions and play areas for sports, as well as over a hundred trees planted by Olmsted. State Farm will soon build a butterfly garden in the park, as well. This comes from finding new partners and funding sources, not purely relying on the city.
“That’s the power of ‘we,' working together," Dorsey said. "And I think we’re going to see this right in our park.”
It’s a fresh approach to an uncomfortable time. Dorsey sees it as an opportunity to bring public and private together.
“Right now you hear the birds singing and that means hope and that’s what we’re looking for is hope right now,” she said.
The Mayor’s budget will be released late April for council members to tweak and pass before July.
