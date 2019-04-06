E. Coli cases in Kentucky nearly double in a week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The confirmed number of E. Coli cases in Kentucky have nearly doubled in the past week.
An update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday showed the number of cases in the state have increased to 36, up from 20 the previous week.
24 Kentucky counties have reported illnesses so far, including Shelby, Spencer and Fayette.
Health officials are working to nail down the source of the outbreak by interviewing each patient for details on what they ate days before the symptoms started.
“Based upon the interview information that we’ve obtained from the cases, it doesn’t really seem as though there’s a common factor where people were together or eating the same things,” Lexington-Fayette County Community Health Officer Jessica Cobb told WKYT.
CDC field officer and acting state epidemiologist Dr. Dough Thoroughman told WKYT he believes the root of the outbreak is likely a food source because it has been so widely distributed.
Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia are dealing with multiple confirmed cases respectively, but Kentucky currently has the highest count of confirmed cases.
No deaths have been reported in the multi-state outbreak, though eight people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of the infection, which typically start three to four days after consuming the bacteria, include diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, blood in the stool and vomiting.
To avoid the infection, the CDC recommends washing your hands and produce thoroughly, avoiding raw milk and other unpasteurized dairy products and making sure meat is fully cooked, which will kill harmful germs.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.