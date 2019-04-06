Hardin Co. man accused of impersonating first responder during attempted break-ins

CECILIA, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested for pretending to be an emergency responder while attempting to force entry into two homes.
The News Enterprise reports the incident involving John Bert Elliot, 33, happened on March 4 in the Cecilia area. He was arrested by Elizabethtown Police.
The warrant, according to the News Enterprise, also mentions an incident in which a local firefighter made contact with Elliot in the parking lot of the station during an emergency run. Elliot allegedly told the firefighter he was called to join him on the run and later followed him to the scene of an emergency.
Elliot has been charged with second-degree burglary and impersonating a public servant. If convicted, he could see up to five to 10 years in prison.
He was released from the Hardin County Detention Center on a $750 bond Friday and is expected in court May 20.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.