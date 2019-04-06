1 injured in New Albany officer-involved shooting

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in New Albany Saturday afternoon.
NAPD Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed officers responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of South Bohannon Lane just after 1 p.m.
Once on scene, police found a man involved with the incident, who fired several shots at police. Officers responded and shot the man.
He was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
Police are expected to provide more information Saturday information.
