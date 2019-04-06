Kindi celebrates 3rd birthday at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some serious monkey business was afoot at the Louisville Zoo today in celebration of Kindi’s birthday (okay, technically gorillas aren’t monkeys, but the adage holds true).
The gorilla turned three on March 14, so she invited the public to her party Saturday. Her birthday cake was a healthy one, made of berries, kale and melon.
Kindi was born via emergency c-section in 2016, which is something the zoo said they don’t often see.
“There’s not a lot of births that happen throughout North America through the year, so we’re super excited whenever we get a recommendation to have a baby. It’s a whole lot of work for us but it’s so rewarding for us,” Gorilla Forest Lead Keeper Michelle Wise said.
Her mother died of complications from the birth, and Gorilla Forest keepers at the zoo spent the following months caring for Kindi, acting as surrogate mothers and teaching her “what it meant to be a gorilla," the zoo said in a release.
“Kindi” means squirrel in Swahili, which is what keepers used to call her mother, Mia Moja.
