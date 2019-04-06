Park dedicated in fallen Charlestown officer’s honor

CHARLESTOWN,IN (WAVE)- A Charlestown officer was honored in the neighborhood he grew up in as a child.
Fallen Sergeant Ben Bertram didn’t have a park growing up in his neighborhood but that changed Saturday. The city of Charlestown has a goal to build a park within walking distance of every child’s home.
"Just an amazing tribute to him,’ said Sergeant Bertram’s sister Lindsey Wolff.
Bertram was killed in a crash while pursuing a suspect back in December. Bertram was described as well-liked, respected and a jokester. On Saturday, children in his old neighborhood slid, climbed and had their own fun in his honor.
"He’d be a little embarrassed from all the attention,” Wolff said.
Wolff was there when the city of Charlestown named a new park after Bertram in his Glendale neighborhood.
"I think he would think this was absolutely amazing,” Wolff said.
"The park is one of many parks we're going to build,” said Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall. “We're calling them neighborhood pocket parks."
"Never had an official park to play in,” Wolff said.
Wolff remembers making up her own playground with her late brother.
She said it’s an honor to give kids growing today, something they never had.
"Other families can come and make memories right here in this neighborhood like we did together,” Wolff said.
"Generations now will come here will continue to have great memories,” Hall said.
The city plans to build five parks this year. The man behind the chase that ended Bertram’s life, Benjamin Eads pleaded guilty to multiple charges. He was sentenced in March to 30 years behind bars.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.