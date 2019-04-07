Families of crime victims show support

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Justice is being sought for a number of crime victims in metro Louisville.
Loved ones of those victims gathered at Jefferson Square Park Sunday afternoon to highlight National Crime Victims Week.
Officials vowed to continue in the fight for answers. My promise to you is federal law enforcement in this district will do everything we can to keep this group from growing,” U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson Russell Coleman said.
Showing support today was the mother of Dequante Hobbs, a 7-year-old killed in 2017, and the family of Jose Munoz, a man shot and killed at an Olive Garden in February.
