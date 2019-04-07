Favorites run well on Super Saturday for Derby contenders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday was a critical day for many Kentucky Derby contenders. Three key preps were run at tracks across the country and the favorites did quite well. At Aqueduct, second choice Tacitus took the Wood Memorial adding to the colt’s solid 2019 resume. Tacitus also won last month’s Tampa Bay Derby. Next at Keeneland, favored Vekoma improved his Derby credentials with a convincing three and a half length triumph in the Blue Grass Stakes. Finally, five-time Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert was super -encouraged as his runners ran one-two in the Santa Anita Derby.