Ft. Knox warns April training may be louder than normal for nearby communities

Ft. Knox warns April training may be louder than normal for nearby communities
Did anyone hear that? You may be wondering that during the month of April if you live near the Fort Knox area.
By Maira Ansari | April 7, 2019 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 10:35 AM

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - Residents in the Fort Knox area may hear some commotion in the month of April, but officials are saying not to be alarmed.

U.S. Army Fort Knox posted on their Facebook page that throughout the month of April, troops will be firing larger caliber weapons systems in the Fort Knox training area, and residents in and around Fort Knox should expect to hear louder than normal blasts.

**Increased noise in Fort knox range complex** Throughout the month of April, troops will be firing larger caliber...

Posted by U.S. Army Fort Knox on Friday, April 5, 2019

Fort Knox also warns that military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units.

This notice of larger caliber range activity is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities. People in the area could experience increased noise and vibrations during this period.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.