Indiana police looking for driver that hit 10-year-old, drove off

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is searching for the driver of a car that hit a 10-year-old boy and drove away.
On Saturday at approximately 12:07 p.m., two boys were riding their bikes eastbound on State Road 56, just east of Madison Ave. in Hanover, Indiana.
Both riders were within the white border line of the roadway, but at one point one police said that one of the riders swerved slightly onto the road. The rider, a 10-year-old boy, was struck by a car and thrown into the road. He suffered a head injury.
The victim was treated at the scene, then transported to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.
The driver of the car that hit the child fled the scene. There was some evidence left at the scene, and there are witnesses, police said.
Officers checked numerous stores east and west of the incident in an attempt to locate video of the vehicle involved.
At this time, police are looking for a maroon car with damage to the side view mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-265-2648.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.