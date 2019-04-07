1 injured in southeast Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Metrosafe confirms, the all came in at 12:28 a.m. at Norbrook Drive and Fegenbush Lane.
Once on scene, crews found one person who’d been shot.
Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that person was transported to University Hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
