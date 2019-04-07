KDF announces bridge closures for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville is just days away, and the Kentucky Derby Festival is announcing bridge closures in preparation for the big day.
The Clark Memorial Bridge will close Thursday, April 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m., through Sunday at 2 p.m.
In addition, the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will be close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 12 for the air show practice window.
On Thunder day, the Big Four Bridge will close at 10 a.m. and reopen at midnight.
LMPD is expected to release its Thunder traffic plan on Tuesday, April 9.
