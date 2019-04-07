Local woman surprises neighbor with kidney donation

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - One woman passed by her neighbors’ home in Jeffersontown almost every day, but never knew who they were. She never thought one day she would be saving their son’s life.
Jackson Alldaffer was diagnosed with dense deposit disease when he was ten. It’s a rare autoimmune disease that impacts his kidneys and eyes. His family was preparing for the worst, but then they got a surprise from a nearby stranger.
Alldaffer is in stage four kidney failure. Doctors said he needed a new kidney to survive.
“They said he will get worse and worse and worse and worse,” Alldaffer’s mother Mindy White said.
Waiting for a donor meant years of uncertainty, and time was running out.
”Over the last year he has rapidly declined,” White said.
White was prepared to stand on a highway with a sign to find a match, until a stranger stepped in.
“She came out of nowhere and is going to save Jackson’s life,” White said.
Friday, a neighbor Jackson’s family had never met surprised White and Jackson’s dad, Derek Alldaffer, with a match.
”Inside the box she taped, ‘I’m a match,' and I just broke down,” said White.
Beth Burbridge has lived in the family’s neighborhood for nearly ten years.
They pass each other’s homes everyday but never met until Friday. She told the family she would be donating her kidney.
“That day will be another anniversary for us,” said White. “Beth will always be family. Always.”
Beth confessed to Jackson’s parents she had been going through tests for months since she saw their Facebook post for help. However, she somehow managed to keep it a secret.
"As a mom can’t imagine giving false hope,” Burbridge said. “Every phase of testing they ask, ‘Why are you doing this for someone you don’t know?’. This is a neighbor.”
”There’s so many people that don’t make it to transplant because they can’t find a donor, and they die,” White said.
Jackson’s family now has hope because of a woman who always smiled, always waved, never talked...but stepped up to save a neighbors life.
"This gives him a chance to have a family and be able to move forward in his life,” Alldaffer said.
Every time Jackson catches a virus or bacterial infection, the disease causes his immune system kicks into high gear and attacks his kidneys and leads to kidney failure.
In March, only 9 percent of Jackson’s kidney worked--that number is expected to have gone down.
On Monday afternoon, Beth and Jackson will find out when they can move forward with the transplant. They are hoping to have the surgery in June.
