AG’s office urges DNA research participants to call Medicaid fraud hotline

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state attorney general’s office has now issued a warning to some people who’ve given a DNA sample around town in recent weeks.
WAVE 3 News first broke the story last week about a group claiming to be collecting DNA evidence to perform cancer screens. They’ve been spotted setting up shop in several parking lots around Louisville, operating out of a van.
Now, Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is urging anyone who allowed the group to take a DNA swab to call his office’s Medicaid fraud hotline.
If the group was conducting a cancer study, there are steps they would have needed to follow to protect the study and the people participating. There are also red flags you can look out for to make sure you don’t get caught up in a hoax.
Rachel Sheppard, a clinical research monitor at the University of Louisville, said there are ways to tell if a study is real. Anyone who’s been asked for any type of information should be given an informed consent document to sign. It should detail all risks and benefits of the research and explain in detail the procedures that will be done.
“If you are not given a consent and not provided a copy then that is not a valid research study,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard also said anyone who got swabbed should have been told exactly where their DNA is going, how long it will be kept on file and what exactly is going to happen with it. The patient also should have been given a revocation form allowing him or her to pull out of the research. Several participants told WAVE 3 News they recieved none of that information.
The Medicaid fraud hotline is 877-228-7384.
This story will be updated.
