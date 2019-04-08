Child riding bike hit by car near Hanover; authorities searching for vehicle involved

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is searching for the person who hit a 10-year-old boy and sped off.
The child was hit around Noon Saturday on State Road 56 near Hanover. According to a Facebook post by the the sheriff's department, two boys were biking near the border line of the road when one of them slightly swerved in the road and was hit.
The vehicle involved did not stop. It has been identified as a 2006-2013 Nissan Versa, maroon or burgundy in color.
Anyone with information about the car or its driver is asked to call the Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department at (812) 265-2648.
The child suffered a head injury and was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. His condition has not been released.
