City unions challenge metro council on possible pay freeze

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In a show of solidarity, union leaders blame the Metro Council for voting down Mayor Greg Fischer’s plan to avoid cuts by raising insurance taxes, as carpenters, corrections officers, teamsters and firefighters all rejected the possibility of losing wages and jobs.
“We’re hoping that they can come up with some real ideas,” Louisville Professional Firefighters President Brian O’Neill said. “That we can come up with some ideas, that we can come up with some real savings, come up with new revenue that’s not going to harm workers and that’s going to keep this city moving in a forward direction.”
The group press conference was called after a letter from the city last week sought union input on pay freezes.
Union leaders issued their own challenge to the council to come up with a better idea.
“And you don’t have an idea, we have a huge problem with that,” Tracy Dotson, Louisville Corrections FOP 77 President said. “You better come up with one, you better have that magic bullet ready to go if you voted no on that tax plan, rather than cut our jobs, freeze our wages and lay our members off.”
Dotson was also critical of perceived indifference by council members who rejected Mayor Fischer's plan to prevent cuts by raising insurance taxes.
Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini was singled out for a Tweet quoting President Bush 41, “Read my lips. No new taxes.”
“Every day that goes by we see more opportunities,” Piagentini said, “to run a more efficient operation that does not require burdensome taxation on our citizenry and that also could prevent some of the cuts that they are concerned about.”
A statement released on behalf of Councilman Kevin Kramer and members of the council’s Republican minority caucus supports elimination of a cost of living wage as “ a way to save approximately $10 million in annual operational costs. Such a savings would help to maintain more of the services provided by Louisville Metro and help to reduce the need to make more harsh cuts in other departments. “
Mayor Fischer also released a statement Monday continuing to blame the council for possible cuts:
“… let me be clear: I hate the idea of asking these men and women to give up their COLAs (cost of living adjustments), just as I hate the other cuts we’ll need to make. That’s why I proposed new revenue. I will continue to work with these valued employees to see how we can implement the Council’s cuts with as little pain to them and our residents as possible.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.