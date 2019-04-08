Edelen proposes relaxed marijuana laws, punishments

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Democratic candidate for governor Adam Edelen on Monday touted his plan for the decriminilization of marijuana.
Edelen would push for more relaxed laws regarding recreational use in Kentucky.
He said he hopes to prevent thousands of Kentuckians from getting in criminal trouble for using marijuana.
Edelen also said no one should be held in jail for weeks for possessing a small bag of marijuana.
More than 11,000 Kentuckians were convicted last year with possession of marijuana; one study showed state and local law enforcement spend a combined $50 million each year on marijuana enforcement.
Edelen’s plan describes no charges for anyone with less than a half ounce, no jail time for possession and allowing only civil fines up to $100.
He would also propose sealing all past criminal convictions to give offenders a fresh start, and reinvest the savings into opioid addiction treatment and recovery programs.
