FORECAST: Warm with more showers to start the workweek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rain pushes north into southern parts of WAVE Country by mid-morning, continuing its trek north and east into early afternoon.
Despite the clouds and rain today, temperatures will max out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday feature sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.
Our next rainmaker arrives late Thursday as winds become gusty. The rain and strong winds look to stick around from Thursday night into Friday. While the rain moves out early Friday, the winds remain, pulling in cooler air.
We'll go from highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday into the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon.
Saturday looks to begin dry but we're keeping an eye on a system that may bring showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday.
TODAY: Cloudy; Scattered Showers (60%); HIGH: 74°
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; Mild; LOW: 55°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 75°
