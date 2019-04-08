FORECAST: Warm with scattered showers coming to an end

ALERTS: Strong wind as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light rain continues to move through areas south of I-64 as of midday. The rain will come to an end as we go into the afternoon hours with peeks of sunshine possible. Areas that see more some sun will warm into the low and mid 70s, but those that don’t stay in the upper 60s.
Clouds gradually decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s. If we clear out quick enough, some fog is possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Dry weather and mostly sunny conditions are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures remaining above average.
Our next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning and we could even see some strong storms. Both days are going to be windy with gusts over 40 mph possible, especially on Friday.
Cooler air returns to the area on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday looks to begin dry but we’re keeping an eye on a system that may bring showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Scattered Showers End (40%), Peeks of Sun. HIGH: 74°
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Patchy Fog. LOW: 56°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. HIGH: 75°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- More rain to end the workweek
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.