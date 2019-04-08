Husband and wife killed in train accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A husband and wife were killed when their car was hit by a train.
This happened in Webster County, Kentucky around 5 p.m. Sunday night.
The coroner says 83-year-old James King and his wife, 78-year-old Carolyn were driving over the tracks. According to officials, a southbound train was stopped and the arm was down over the tracks. But, they believe the driver thought the stopped train was why and went around the arm.
That’s when they were hit by a northbound train.
“So if it is coming from this way and it is behind this building and another train, it’s not possible for them to see the train," Alyssa Smith, a witness to the crash, said. " Especially if you’re not blowing a horn or the rails are not down. So I can understand where they could have been like, hmm there might not be a train and it was going so fast it was kinda hard to make a judgment right there.”
Officials say the train blew it’s horn several times.
The investigation is ongoing.
