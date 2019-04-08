KYTC urges driver caution during National Work Zone Awareness Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spring means a familiar sight for many in WAVE Country, road construction. And with more crews expected on the roads soon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention.
According to KYTC, the number of work zone crashes rose three-percent, to 1,042 crashes in 2018.
Officials say distracted driving is a significant cause of work zone crashes, including texting, using the phone, eating and applying makeup.
“With April being National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, it’s the perfect opportunity to educate motorists on the importance of paying attention not only when driving through work zones, but any time you get behind the wheel,” said Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “In order to keep everyone safe on our roadways, please put your phone down and just drive.”
Distracted driving accounted for 53-percent of the incidents last year, according to KYTC.
