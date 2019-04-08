Man charged with incest and assault of relative

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County man chosen to become the Rotary Club president has been charged with the sexual assault of an adult family member.
Gary Lee Barr, 66, of Crestwood, was arrested April 5 by Oldham County Police. He is charged with incest and assault 4th degree (domestic violence).
Barr called police to his home saying his 34-year-old niece was trying to stab a dog. The arrest report says the woman told officers she and Barr had been in a physical fight about 30 minutes before during which Barr had slapped her in the face. Police say the woman was “visibly upset and crying” and had dried blood on her nose.
When asked what led to the fight, the woman told police Barr had come into her room with his privates exposed and she was hit in the face and pushed onto the bed when she tried to leave the room. The victim also said Barr had consumed alcohol and drugs.
According to the arrest report, the victim said the alleged sexual abuse had been going on approximately two years and that Barr often came into her room naked with the expectation of having sex with her. The report also states that she felt if she didn't have sex with Barr she would be left homeless and that she had no other place to live.
A March 29 Facebook post by LaGrange Rotary states that Barr is the 2020 President-Elect.
