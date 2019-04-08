McConnell, in Louisville, outlines Farm Bill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was in Louisville on Monday.
He and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and other government leaders explained the rollout of hemp provisions in last year’s Farm Bill.
USDA officials also attended the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The Farm Bill that President Donald Trump signed into law in December removed hemp from the list of federally-controlled substances, and it’s turning into a booming industry.
Processors paid farmers nearly $18 million for harvested hemp last year.
