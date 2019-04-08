New YMCA to include a JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the newest branch of the YMCA opens its doors the building will include a new JCPS elementary school.
The new West Louisville facility at 1720 West Broadway is part of a 10-year plan by the YMCA of Greater Louisville. It's scheduled to open in October 2019. As part of the facility, a new elementary school would be attached.
JCPS said they got the approval last March to attach the new elementary school as part of their facilities plan.
Two schools, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary, located at 1615 W. Broadway, and Wheatley Elementary, at 1107 S. 17th Street, would be combined and housed in the new YMCA facility. The students would have access to the YMCA site.
According to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy, JCPS did not fund the construction for the new site of the school and students would not move into the new facility for the next couple of years.
The new YMCA includes a pool, a technology center to train teens for the jobs of the future, a pediatric clinic and a bank to help teach financial literacy.
The new site was designed with an overall health approach to not only help prevent disease help community members thrive.
The new YMCA will also bring 150 new jobs, making payments of $500,000 a year in payroll.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.