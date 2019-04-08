Schools, community groups participate in National Youth Violence Prevention week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – For the second year the City of Louisville is participating in a national effort to reduce violence.
From April 8-12 schools and youth serving organizations in Louisville will take part in nearly 100 activities, training, art projects and anti-violence campaigns for National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
At Jefferson County Public Schools students will be participating by doing the following activities:
- Engaging in random acts of kindness;
- Learning lessons centered around conflict resolution;
- Holding compliment days where students will say nice things and give praise to peers;
- Learning about three steps to violence prevention – look for warning signs, act immediately to prevent a violent incident, say something to a trusted adult;
- Holding awareness walks to encourage students to resolve issues without violence.
The theme for this year’s National Youth Violence Prevention Week is “Be A Superhero: Activate your Superpowers.”
The goal of the week is to help prevent violence before it happens. To learn more about National Youth Violence Prevention activities, click here.
