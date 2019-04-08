String of violence tears through WAVE Country over weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The colors of spring are starting to make their way through WAVE Country but they’ve been overshadowed by red and blue, wrapped up in yellow tape.
There have been four shootings in less than two days. Two people were killed, another three injured, but only one arrest.
It started in southern Indiana Saturday just after 1 p.m. New Albany Police went on a welfare check and things turned sour when police said Benjamin Lucas fired at the officers. They fired back. Lucas was hit and died shortly after getting to the hospital.
Fast forward to just after 9 p.m. that same night on Parthenia Avenue. LMPD said a dispute turned deadly when Elvis Ray Carrier, 29, allegedly pulled out an assault rifle and began firing hitting a woman in bed with her child. She was hit two times in the chest and seriously injured. Tashawn Feldman was killed.
LMPD said they’re determining whether Carrier will face murder charges. They haven’t clarified if his gunfire killed Feldman.
Carrier currently faces five charges of wanton endangerment and one count of assault.
Only a couple of hours later in Buechel, LMPD found another shooting victim just before 12:30 a.m. at Norbrook Drive and Fegenbush Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition hasn’t been released.
On Sunday afternoon police rushed off to yet another shooting inside of a Smoketown home on South Clay Street. The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to UofL Hospital. Police have not said where they were shot.
These are all open investigations at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the corresponding law enforcement agency.
