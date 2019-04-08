Suspect in deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting claims self defense

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Violence erupted in a Louisville neighborhood on Saturday night when stray bullets ripped through a home, hitting a mother sleeping with her child, while another man was shot and killed outside.
Residents in the Hazelwood neighborhood want to know why the man police say pulled the trigger is not facing a murder charge.
This all happened outside the suspect’s home on Parthenia Avenue. That’s just south of I-264 near Taylor Boulevard.
Police and witnesses described a chaotic scene that ended with a 20-year-old man shot to death and an innocent mother fighting for her life in the hospital.
Elvis Ray Carrier, 29, appeared in court Monday morning. He faces five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault.
LMPD said they’re consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for review and recommendation if additional charges, including murder, will be brought against Carrier.
In court on Monday, Carrier’s attorney said what happened outside of his home on Parethenia Avenue on Saturday was self defense.
"He was threatened by someone else said they were going to come over and shoot him," Carrier's attorney said. "He (Carrier) called the police. The person came over with a gun. Some gunfire was exchanged."
Tashawn Feldman, 20, who lives down the street from Carrier, was shot in the torso. Feldman died at the scene.
Ashley Brunner told WAVE 3 News she knew Feldman and saw it all unfold on Saturday.
“He (Feldman) was not armed and he was not going down there to shoot anybody,” witness Brunner said. “I think he was just 20-years-old and like, ‘Hey, if you want to fight me here I am.’ Just full of testosterone. I was looking at Tashawn, the back of his head, telling him, ‘c’mon let’s just go, c’mon, c’mon,’ and all of a sudden I seen the muzzle fire and Tashawn buckled down and he went past me and collapsed at the corner of my yard.”
Police said Carrier had an assault rifle and when he fired his weapon, six of the rounds went across the street hitting a home. You can see two bullet holes in the front of that home.
Officers said a mother was shot twice in the chest while in bed with her child. She was taken to University Hospital. Her condition is not known.
Four other people were in that home and were not hurt.
“It was horrifying,” Brunner said. "I have a four-year-old of my own. I don’t know what makes somebody feel like they should bring out an assault (rifle) and just rapidly fire them off of your porch and not realize the consequences that come after that.”
WAVE 3 News did speak to a man who said he is in a relationship with the innocent woman who was shot. He was very upset, but said his loved one will pull through.
Carrier is at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $500,000 bond.
