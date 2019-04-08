Suspect in deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting claims self defense

“He (Feldman) was not armed and he was not going down there to shoot anybody,” witness Brunner said. “I think he was just 20-years-old and like, ‘Hey, if you want to fight me here I am.’ Just full of testosterone. I was looking at Tashawn, the back of his head, telling him, ‘c’mon let’s just go, c’mon, c’mon,’ and all of a sudden I seen the muzzle fire and Tashawn buckled down and he went past me and collapsed at the corner of my yard.”