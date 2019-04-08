Suspected Olive Garden shooter arraigned on murder charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Louisville Olive Garden appeared in court Monday.
Devone Briggs, 30, appeared for arraignment in Jefferson Circuit Court after being indicted on a murder charge last week by a grand jury. He was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to documents, for firing a gun in a crowded restaurant.
Briggs' attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, claiming the shooting was in self-defense. Bond for Briggs was set at $100,000.
The shooting happened Feb. 23 at the Olive Garden on the Outer Loop in Okolona. Investigators say Briggs shot Jose Munoz, 25, of Sellersburg, Indiana, after an argument began between Munoz's party and Briggs.
Witnesses told police Briggs shouted anti-Mexican slurs before shooting Munoz. His family has called for Briggs to be charged with a federal hate crime. That’s something that would have to come from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Over the weekend, Russell Coleman, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, participated in a Victim’s Rights Week event where he vowed to help the families of victims. Coleman did not speak about any possible hate crime charges in respect to Briggs.
