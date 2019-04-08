Thunder Over Louisville preparations begin as Thunder week kicks off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville is just five days away, and for working crews setting up it’s full steam ahead. The equipment was loaded in and work began Monday for the official kickoff to the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Of course, months and months of producing and planning went into this year’s 30th Anniversary show.
The show is billed to be extra special come Saturday. Right now, all the tedious, but necessary work must be done.
“I’m super excited, it’s my favorite time of the year,” Thunder Director Mandie Creed said.
Creed’s been the director for six years. She took over the director reigns from her dad, Tim, who started it all with Thunder creator and producer Wayne Hettinger. She’s been around it her whole life.
“There’s no getting used to it,” Creed said. “Driving over here this morning, I had butterflies just thinking about all the stuff we have to do, but once we get in the swing of it it’s just like riding a bike.”
Every year, the day after Thunder the team gets ready to make the next one, bigger and better.
“All of a sudden, it’s here, so yeah so the excitement level is to the next level," Hettinger said.
This year’s animated classics theme, 'The Wonderful World of Thunder ' is just days away. But now, the non-glitzy part of the act is on. All the Galt House furniture is moved out of the 24th floor Command Center to make way for the monitors, computers, cable and wiring that makes the show’s video and audio happen.
“It’s a matter now of starting to hook everything up and then start making sure all the connections work,” Hettinger said. "And as soon as Mandie gets her set up with her computer she can start seeing how all the different systems are connecting with one another.”
As easy as they make it look, it’s a lot of work.
“If there’s an (audio) feed that’s having a problem, sometimes we’re here until 4:00 in the morning,” Creed said. “So on good years, we’re here until midnight, but it’s a lot of prep.”
Also happening this week, Rumpke moves in over 800 Thunderpots (toilets) to the waterfront area, Chow Wagon vendors move-in and Louisville Metro Police give their traffic and safety briefing on Tuesday.
Later in the week Thunder fireworks go in and aircraft arrive. All the hectic, behind-the-scenes work goes on until practice begins Friday around noon.
