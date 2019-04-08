UPDATE: Man shot in Park Hill dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say the man shot in Park Hill on Monday afternoon has died.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in around 4:30 p.m. of a shooting in the 1700 block of west Ormsby Avenue.
Once on scene, crews found one person shot. That person was taken to University Hospital.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirms that victim later died of his injuries.
The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.