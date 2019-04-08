Wyatt Williams: Man who killed 7-year-old boy sentenced to 20 years

Wyatt Williams got the sentence that was recommended for him in February, when he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment in connection with the 2017 death of Dequante Hobbs. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)
By Sarah Jackson | April 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 10:56 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who fired the shot that killed a 7-year-old Louisville boy was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

Wyatt Williams got the sentence that was recommended for him in February, when he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment in connection with the 2017 death of Dequante Hobbs.

Investigators said Williams was playing a game of dice when he pulled out a gun and fired it. One of the shots went through the window of a nearby home and hit the boy as he sat at his kitchen table eating a piece of cake. He died a short time later.

When Williams accepted the plea deal in February, Hobbs’ grandfather, Henry Watkins, described the recommended 20-year sentenced as “a slap on the wrist to the family.”

Williams will be eligible for parole in four years.

