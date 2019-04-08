Zaxby’s to honor fallen LMPD officer

Zaxby’s to honor fallen LMPD officer
Deidre Mengedoht video still
By Annie Moore | April 8, 2019 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Zaxby’s restaurants in the Louisville area are holding a fundraiser for the family of a fallen LMPD officer this week.

On Wednesday, April 10, a portion of the sales at 10 local Zaxby’s locations will give 10-percent of their sales in honor of LMPD Officer Deidre Mengedoht.

Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve in a wreck on Interstate 64.

PREVIOUS STORY: Detective killed in ‘catastrophic’ crash identified; city employee charged with DUI, murder

The following locations are participating:

10715 Dixie Highway, Louisville

4949 Dixie Highway, Louisville

4455 Freedom’s Way, Shelbyville

807 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

5025 Mud Lane, Louisville

3423 Fern Valley Road, Louisville

795 Front Gate Road, Simpsonville

13811 Terra View Trail, Louisville

2870 Technology Ave, New Albany

5430 E Highway 62, Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.