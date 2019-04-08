Zaxby’s to honor fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Zaxby’s restaurants in the Louisville area are holding a fundraiser for the family of a fallen LMPD officer this week.
On Wednesday, April 10, a portion of the sales at 10 local Zaxby’s locations will give 10-percent of their sales in honor of LMPD Officer Deidre Mengedoht.
Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve in a wreck on Interstate 64.
The following locations are participating:
10715 Dixie Highway, Louisville
4949 Dixie Highway, Louisville
4455 Freedom’s Way, Shelbyville
807 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
5025 Mud Lane, Louisville
3423 Fern Valley Road, Louisville
795 Front Gate Road, Simpsonville
13811 Terra View Trail, Louisville
2870 Technology Ave, New Albany
5430 E Highway 62, Jeffersonville.
