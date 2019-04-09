AG Andy Beshear issues alert about 2 possible medical scams

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued an alert regarding two medical billing scams across the state.
One of the scams is the DNA swabbing group that WAVE 3 News was first to report about last week. The group claims to be collecting DNA evidence to perform cancer screens. They've been spotted setting up shop in several parking lots around Louisville, operating out of a van with a table. The group has paid participants $20 in exchange for the DNA swab.
The second scam Beshear is highlighting is one in which senior citizens are receiving phone calls offering medical devices through Medicare that are not necessary. In one case, Beshear said in a release issued Tuesday, a victim “reported $1,300 in medical bills for back braces that were not medically necessary.”
“Scammers are exploiting Kentuckians’ medical needs in an attempt to take in illegal profits,” Beshear said in the statement. “Kentuckians should rely on the advice of their primary care physicians – not someone who is calling them by phone or driving by in an unmarked vehicle.”
Beshear’s office has received complaints about possible medical scams in more than a dozen Kentucky counties, including Jefferson.
Anyone who has been victimized by one of these scams or something similar can call the Medicaid Fraud hotline at 877-228-7384.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.