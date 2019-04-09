Bardstown restaurant graduates 16 young chefs from around the world

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Bottle and Bond Kitchen in Bardstown bid farewell to its first class of J-1 Visa students on Monday.
Sixteen young chefs from all around the world have been studying at the restaurant under executive chef Felix Mosso. They worked at the in-house restaurant for the Bardstown Bourbon Company.
On top of culinary techniques, the students learned what it takes to run a restaurant.
“How to get our stations ready in time by ourselves, time management was an issue when we started, and how to handle also pressure -- we have like a lot of people coming in, there’s a lot of orders,” graduate Refilwe Motihabi, from South Africa, said.
Each student was provided free transportation, subsidized housing and an employee salary during their stay.
Many of the graduates plan to return to their home country and open restaurants, blending their culture with American culture.
