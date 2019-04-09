Bevin seeks federal disaster declaration following winter flooding

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 58 Kentucky counties impacted by flooding in February and March.
The severe weather system caused more than $41 million in damages statewide, the majority of which was related to highways, bridges, and utility infrastructure.
“This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide nearly one half of Kentucky’s counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks,” Bevin said in a statement Tuesday. “The resiliency of the Commonwealth’s communities is truly inspiring, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed resources to assist local governments across the state in recovery efforts.”
Three Kentucky residents died during the storms.
Since 2009, Kentucky has been granted 19 federally declared disasters as a result of severe weather and flooding events.
“The Commonwealth has again been on the receiving end of another major flooding event,” Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) director Michael Dossett said. “We are hopeful for federal assistance to our cities and counties in their efforts to repair and restore infrastructure for our Commonwealth’s communities.”
