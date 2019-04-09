Bevin vetoes pension bill, announces plans to call special session

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday vetoed House Bill 358, aimed at shielding quasi-governmental agencies like regional universities, rape crisis centers and domestic violence centers, among others, from insolvency due to the ongoing pension crisis.
Bevin said in a two-page letter released late Tuesday afternoon that he’ll call a special session before July 1.
“I truly do appreciate the good intentions of the General Assembly in enacting HB 358,” Bevin wrote. “However, it, and we, can do much better. With the confidence that the legislature will make needed corrections in this bill, I must veto HB 358.”
Read Bevin’s letter below:
