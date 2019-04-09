Budnick gives the Bar the boot to coach soccer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scott Budnick has a new day job.
He is the goalkeeper coach for Louisville City FC, but the road to a coaching career was not without a few twists and turns
“I mean it’s been one dream for another,” Budnick said.
Soccer was always there for Budnick. He was a star goalie at St X, William & Mary and in Major League Soccer.
“I’d always wanted to get involved with soccer, been involved with the club and youth levels around. I played college, played professionally. I always wanted to figure out a way to get back into the sport,” he said.
Last year, he was a practicing attorney, with a wife and two young children to support, when the soccer bug bit again.
Convincing his wife, Shannon, wasn’t as difficult and you may think.
“Yeah there was a little bit of back and forth,” Budnick recalls. “We’ve got two little ones at home and so exactly who was going to handle what in terms of shuttling them around, as many families in the community must have those kind of conversations, but yeah, there was that back and forth a little bit, but she is very supportive and she likes the game. She’s a former athlete herself, she gets it, she understood."
“The fact that he was a pro and then turned into being a high profile lawyer and decided he’d rather trade in his tie for some boots and get back here on the coaching field and now being at a professional club in his hometown, I think it’s an amazing story,” Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth said.
Budnick has made the jump and his experience makes it easy for him to get an audience of players trying to make the big leagues.
“You can speak with a little bit more authority having been there and seen the bullets and what not and yeah I think it helps them a little bit because they know it’s not just coming from someone who’s read it in a book or coached on the sidelines, I’ve lived it, I’ve breathed it,” Budnick said.
Of course he still does have that law degree.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.