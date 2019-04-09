Edelen calls for decriminalizing marijuana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One candidate for Kentucky governor is calling for less intense laws for recreational marijuana use.
The plan of Democrat Adam Edelen is not necessarily to legalize marijuana use, but to prevent thousands of Kentuckians from getting in criminal trouble for using it.
Edelen said no one should be held in jail for weeks for having a small bag of marijuana.
More than 11,000 Kentuckians were convicted last year for possession of marijuana. One study shows state and local law enforcement spend $50 million each year on marijuana enforcement.
