First Look: New renderings offer glimpses of renovated SDF

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New renderings just out are offering the first look at a $100-million makeover of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The renderings show changes to the exterior of the airport, including new covered walkways from baggage claim to the parking garage.
More surface parking is being added, and the rental car area will be moved so passengers can have access to those premium spaces.
Inside the airport, you’ll see new moving sidewalks and updated restrooms.
The entire project will take about five years.
A Minneapolis-based architect will be doing the renovations.
