FORECAST: Mostly sunny and warmer

ALERT DAYS
- Thursday, April 11 - overnight Thursday into early Friday
ALERTS
- Strong winds as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A weak cold front is pushing through the area right now. It’s a dry front with northerly winds bringing in much drier air through the afternoon and evening. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 70s.
A mostly clear sky will prevail overnight and it will get chilly with lows in the 40s. High pressure will keep us dry on Wednesday, but scattered clouds will be rolling in, especially by the afternoon. Most of Thursday will be dry with clouds thickening up later in the day. Temperatures will surge to near 80 with a gusty southerly wind.
A cold front will approach Thursday night with storms moving through into early Friday morning. Wind gusts during this time could gust over 45 mph, which is why an Alert Day has been declared.
We dry out during the day Friday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. We’re still keeping an eye on the system that arrives late Saturday into Sunday with rain.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 48°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 72°
IN THE APP
- Warming Up This Week
- THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain & Windy
