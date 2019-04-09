FORECAST: Patchy morning fog; sunny, warm afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- Thursday (4/11) - overnight Thursday into early Friday
ALERTS
- Strong winds as a cold front moves through late Thursday into Friday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds are quickly clearing across the region this morning from north to south.
Patchy fog formed overnight, primarily in areas south of Louisville that saw more rainfall yesterday. The fog will dissipate through the morning, allowing us all to enjoy a sunny afternoon.
Highs will max out in the low to mid-70s today.
Skies remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
Wednesday is another pleasant day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s accompanied by partly cloudy skies.
A low-pressure system approaches Thursday. This brings the threat of damaging winds, mainly west of I-65, and heavy rain. Most of Thursday looks to be dry as the winds increase but the rain does not push through WAVE Country till Thursday night into early Friday.
After warming to near 80° on Thursday, highs will be limited to the 60s Friday afternoon then the upper 50s into the weekend.
We're still keeping an eye on the system that arrives late Saturday into Sunday which will bring rain as the weekend ends.
FORECAST
TODAY: Areas of fog; Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 48°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 72°
