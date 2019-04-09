Grand jury deciding fate of KY man accused of killing toddler son

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The case of a Kentucky father accused in his son’s death is now in the hands of a grand jury.
Vaughn Brock is charged with murder and arson.
Police in Laurel County said his almost 2-year-old son, Joseph Brock, was found dead in a washing machine after a fire destroyed their home last month.
Witnesses said they say Vaughn leaving the scene and was found several days later.
Vaughn’s mother defended her accused son.
“I think (Joseph) got up and got ahold of one of those butane lighters, and the little feller accidentally set the house on fire,” she said. “I believe that with all of my heart and soul.”
The grand jury will consider possible indictments on April 19.
