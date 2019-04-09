High school students get hands-on teaching on dangers of drunk driving

“When they first come, they think they’re just going to jump on the Kubota and drive through it without hitting anything,” said Lori Cross, a paraeducator with New Washington High School. “Trust me, I did it, I ran over everything. So, I think they get the hint that it’s not just fun and games when you get behind the wheel, because yeah, they might have run over some milk crates today but what if it was a person? What if it was their three friends in the car that didn’t make it out?”